BOX ELDER | Hiltrud “Trudy” A. Nixon passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at home. She was 79.

She was born in Germany. She moved to the United States in 1960. She lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she worked at Charles Sniders making furniture. She moved to Box Elder, SD in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Nixon, her parents and brother and sister in Germany.

She is survived by her son: Scott D. Nixon (Linda); two grandchildren: Steven D. Nixon (Stephanie) and Jessica L. Nixon (Carrie); three great-grandchildren; brother Kurt Graf, and many nieces and nephews in Germany.

There will be a private family-only memorial. Please make any memorial donations to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

