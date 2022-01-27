RAPID CITY | Homer Dean Berger, 88 Passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Aventara Mountain View, surrounded by family. Homer came in with a bang on July 4, 1933 in Lakeville, Indiana to Ellsworth and Lillie (Ogel) Berger.

Grateful for having share his life are his wife, Kathleen Berger; son, John (Marie) Varvel of Rapid City; daughter, Mary (Roger) Grueschow of Rapid City; daughter, Deana (Brad) Vance of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Evelyn (Mark) Klewicki of Rapid City; Lyne (Brent) Banning of Rapid City; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and many Nurses and Aids (AKA, his girlfriends) at Aventara Nursing Home. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.