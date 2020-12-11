Hon. Scott C. Moses

Throughout his career he generously helped others, be they clients, friends, and children of his friends or relatives. He provided a great deal of supportive advice and guidance to up and coming attorneys in Colorado and South Dakota. Scott was dedicated to his work. He received a Pro Bono Award in 2018 for working on over 1,000 cases.

In 1975, he met and married a wonderful woman named Sharon Albrecht and through that union they had a beloved daughter, Kelli L. Moses.

Scott loved hiking, Disney, trains, ham radio, travel, and photography. He spent numerous days with family traveling to various parts of the country and abroad.

Scott's wife Sharon died in 1996. He is survived by cherished relatives including his daughter, Kelli Moses-Dolfi (whose husband Deron Dolfi passed away in 2019), granddaughter Tia Mishoe (her husband Christopher), his wife's family The Albrecht family, including Jami, and her daughter Lauren, his sister Darby Moses (her husband John A Reeves Jr.), their children, Golden Moses Reeves and Johnny III Reeves, his brother, Kirk Moses (his wife Jnge Haltinner), his sister, Vicki Moses, and the McMaster cousins, Moses-Miller niece and nephew along with many friends and companions. Scott cherished his family and friends — he will be deeply missed and remain in their hearts forever.

Due to the Covid virus, services will be delayed until the Summer of 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Please view their website for updates on services times and dates, view the video tribute, and sign the guestbook that is available at LeveringtonFH.com