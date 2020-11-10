Honora 'Nora' Hussey

Meade County Republicans honored Nora in 2012 for her 50+ years of dedication and participation in the Republican Party. She was the first woman chairman of the Meade County Republicans from 1964 until 1972. From 1972 until 1981 she served as the Republican National Committeewoman from South Dakota. During that time, she was also the SD Chairman of the Reagan for President Committee and delegate to the Republican National Nominating Convention as well as a Presidential Elector. Although she was a pro at working the crowd with handshakes and discussion, she remained straightforward in expressing her beliefs and opinions.

Since May 15, 2012, Nora resided at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Spearfish, where she continued to get involved in lively discussions and debates with the staff and other residents. Her wit and wide range of experiences continued to offer her a positive outlook on life and people. Recently, Nora was transferred to Hospice House in Rapid City, where she lived her final days among a warm and loving staff and passed peacefully away.

At her request, there will be no funeral services but her remains will be united with Shirley's in the Hussey family cemetery in Auburn, Washington, at a later date.