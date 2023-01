PRINGLE - Howard Lee Muse, 72, of Pringle, SD, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by those that loved him the most.

Celebration of Lee's life will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Hitchrail Bar and Lounge in Pringle, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral in Custer, SD.