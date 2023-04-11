FLANDREAU - Hugh Richard Hagel age 80 of Flandreau, SD, died Friday April 7, 2023 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 PM Friday April 21, 2023 at the Egan Methodist Church, Egan, SD. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday April 22, 2023 at the church with a time of fellowship following the service. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Egan, SD. In lieu of flowers memorials may go to "Team of Angel's" in care of the City of Flandreau, 1005 W Elm Ave., Flandreau, SD 57028-1404 or the Moody County Cancer Society. For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com