PIERRE - Hyacinth G. Young of Pierre, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15th 2023 at the age of 89.

Hyacinth "Hy" was born March 13, 1933 to Mary and Vladimir "Walter" Budnevitch in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. Following graduation from high school in Old Forge, Hy attended the International Correspondence Schools of Scranton, PA. She then worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C. as a secretary and Russian interpreter. During this time Hy met James Linn who was a Capital policeman. They married in 1954 and later had four children; Sharon, Bernie, Jim and Joe.

After the unexpected deaths of both her parents and her husband within a three month period of time in 1966, Hy moved her young family to Pierre, South Dakota to be closer to the Linn family.

In 1969, Hy married John Young from Pierre. They had one son, Jason. They would be married for the next 50 years until John's unexpected death in 2020.

Hy was very proud of her Polish and Russian heritage. She spoke often of the fun, memorable childhood experiences she, her sister and friends had growing up in Old Forge. She spoke of the hard times as well as her father worked in the coal mines and her mother worked in a lamp shade factory. The one family tradition she is so very proud to be passing on is her famous potato and sharp cheddar cheese Pierogi.

During Hy's many years in Pierre, she became quite the golf enthusiast thanks to John and his patience. She enjoyed her golf buddies and served as a member of the Pierre Golf Advisory Board for many years. She and John also enjoyed watching the many sporting events that their grandchildren participated in. They both also enjoyed the friends they gained through their bridge club. Hy's Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Hy is survived by, sister Jean Garner of Potomac, Maryland, daughter, Sharon Linn Johnson of Pierre, Bernard (Julie) Linn of Pierre, Jim Linn of Pierre, Joe (Candy) Linn of Fairfax, Iowa and Jason (Krista) Young of Rapid City, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established to benefit St. Joseph Catholic School in Pierre.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com