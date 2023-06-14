Ian Albert Meng

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Ian Albert Meng, 23, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away on May 24, 2023. He was born January 17, 2000 to Lorri and George Meng in Chadron, Nebraska.

Those who knew Ian just a little, lost a kind, funny, intelligent light in their lives.

Ian will be missed everyday by his father, George Meng; his mother, Lorri; sister, Chloe; brother, Maximilian; his grandparents: Jeanne Goetzinger and Paul Pickerill; his uncles: Brad Pickerill, John (Susana) Meng, Tom (Dolly) Meng and many cousins and friends.

Ian was an avid reader and lifetime learner. He was curious about many subjects including, math, science, philosophy, theoretical physics, electrical engineering, archery, knife making, and Freemasonry.

Although only 23 Ian affected many people in his lifetime. He was a friend to all musicians and ready to play at any time anywhere. He placed 1st place at Chadron State College in the scholastic day contest in the field of music which earned him a scholarship.

Ian is preceded in death by William and Donna Meng and Evva Gore.

A memorial service for Ian will be held at the Gordon Presbyterian Church Sunday, June 25th at 4:00 p.m.