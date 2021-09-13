RAPID CITY | Ida (Eissinger) Cass, 91, died Sept. 8, 2021 at Monument Health.

Ida was born on a farm just outside of Wishek, ND and graduated from Wishek High School. She attended Yankton College, SD, where she met LaMont Cass in 1948. Ida and LaMont were married in 1949 and just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on June 19.

Ida and LaMont moved to Ames, Iowa in 1951, Fort Dodge in 1953, and to Rapid City in 1955. Ida stayed home and cared for their children LeLand, Gary, and Lori. Ida received training as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1972. She worked at St. John's Hospital and then as a nurse for Dr. Barrett. Her most enjoyable job until retirement was school nurse for the SD School of Mines. Ida ran a quilting program at Calvary Lutheran Church to make quilts for donation overseas.

After retirement Ida and LaMont wintered in Arizona and traveled throughout the States and enjoyed camping, fishing, and pickleball. Ida was also an avid snow skier.

She was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.