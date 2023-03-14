RAPID CITY - Ida M. Engelhardt, 95, Rapid City, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Monument Health after a brief illness.

Ida Schatz Engelhardt was born January 26, 1928 in Zeeland, ND to Kasper and Eva (Gross) Schatz. She attended eight years of country school and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1946. She attended six weeks of summer school at Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD, to obtain a teachers certificate and taught school for two years.

She married Joseph J. Engelhardt on August 30, 1948, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Zeeland, ND. Both grew up on farms near Zeeland. To this union three sons and six daughters were born - Carroll, Joe Jr., Yvonne, Cabrini, Corinne, Michael, Diane, Renee and Lynda.

Ida moved with Joe to communities in Eastern South Dakota, Western Minnesota and Iowa, while he worked as a railroad depot agent. They later owned and operated the Zesto in Pierre and a drive - in diner in Ft. Pierre. In 1974 they moved to Rapid City and owned a motel until they started the J & I vending and catering business, which they ran until their retirement in 1989. They always cherished visiting their children and grandchildren and after retirement enjoyed traveling and bus tours.

Ida enjoyed cooking and playing cards, especially pinochle; and her hobbies were crocheting and making and repairing rosaries. She was very active in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Therese Altar Society, and was a charter member of the Black Hills Germans from Russia Society. She enjoyed family time, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and until recently was able to defeat them in competitive games of Dr. Mario on her Nintendo game.

Ida's strong faith and hard work ethic was passed down through her children and their families. She was a devout prayer warrior for many causes and for the people who she loved and who loved her.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children Carroll (Carol) Engelhardt of Sioux Falls; Joe (Kristine) Engelhardt of Rapid City; Yvonne Girard of Marshall, MN; Cabrini (Al) Arendt of Fort Pierre, SD; Corinne (Mark) Welters of Oregon City, OR; Michael (Charlotte) Engelhardt of Apple Valley, MN; Diane Tyson of Aurora, CO; Renee (Keith) Koletzky of Sioux Falls, SD; and Lynda (David) Pfeifle of Sioux Falls, SD. She is survived by eight grandsons and 10 granddaughters and 16 great grandchildren. Ida is also survived by siblings Angela Mastel of Fargo, ND; Barbara Zacher of Fargo, ND; Matt Schatz, Pierre, SD; Joe (Julie) Schatz of Mandan, ND; Marianne (Walter) Brandner of Dell Rapids, SD, and Tom Schatz of Bristol, VA. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe on May 2, 2011, parents Eva and Kasper Schatz, two infant brothers Aloysius and Kasper, brother Leo and his wife Cathy, brothers-in-law Al Zacher and Aloys Mastel, sister-in-law JoAnn Schatz, son-in-law David Tyson, and nephews and niece Billie Zacher, LeRoy Zacher, Lloyd Mastel and Bonita Schatz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Terra Sancta or St. Therese Catholic Church.

Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Ida at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.