Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.