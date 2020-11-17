 Skip to main content
Ilene H. Kubo

CHADRON | Ilene H. Kubo, 88, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 at Monument Rehab and Care Center in Scottsbluff. She was born on March 22, 1932 in Hay Springs.

Funeral services were held on Nov. 6, at Chamberlain Chapel, with burial at the Hay Springs City Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Head Start Program. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

