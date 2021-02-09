Imogene 'Jeanne' M. Bachand

For many years she served as a judge at county fairs and volunteered many years at the Black Hills Steam and Gas Show. She was a third-generation Meade County Commissioner, as well as the first female commissioner elected. She was selected as South Dakota Eminent Homemaker of the Year in 1989. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was a devoted mother and wife and still found time to help others. Jeanne found her greatest pleasure in helping others and seeing kids learn. She loved helping 4-H kids learn to give a talk or bake, and loved to watch her grandkids learn (even if it meant making a mess, because that's how they learned). She would take food to shut-ins, give out flowers on friendship day, and share goodies with her neighbors. She put others first without a complaint. Two of her favorite sayings were: "Make do, redo, or do without" and "Can't never did anything". She had compassion for everyone. It didn't matter if they had done her wrong or not. She accepted everyone for who they were.