RAPID CITY | Inez Kuborn, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Inez Henrietta Winterboer was born August 14, 1926 in Chancellor, SD, to Henry and Anna (Highstreet) Winterboer. She attended high school in Chancellor.

Inez married James Kuborn on June 29, 1946 in Humboldt, SD. The National Guard brought them to the Black Hills in 1953. Inez went to work for the South Dakota State Game, Fish & Parks in 1954 and worked there for 30 years.

Upon retirement and prior to it, she loved bowling and playing golf, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She was a lifelong devoted member of Calvary Lutheran Church and a member and participant of the Women's Bowling functions for much of her life.

Inez was a kind and fun-loving soul, cherished and loved by everyone around her, who will be missed dearly.

Inez is survived by her daughter, Dianne Warren of Rapid City; two grandchildren, Tracy “JR” (LaNae) Hamblet III and daughter MaRin of Rapid City and Brooke Hamblet and two children, Freddy and Gray of Fort Worth, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kuborn; her parents; daughter, Barbara Hamblet; son-in-law, Steven Warren; five sisters; and one brother.