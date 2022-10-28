RAPID CITY - Inez Lydia Kuch, 97, passed away on October 24, 2022.

Inez was born on June 21, 1925 to John and Lydia (Mehlhoff) Knodel in Kief, ND. After graduating from high school during World War II, she began her teaching career in rural schools and attending college in Minot, ND during the summers. After receiving an associates degree in Education, she taught in Montana and North Dakota.

In 1950, Inez married Leon Kuch in Drake, ND. To this union they had two sons and three daughters. In 1959, they moved to Rapid City, SD and bought the Alpine Motel, which they operated for about 20 years. During that time, Inez completed her education at Black Hills State University and taught 17 years in Rapid City. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church.

Inez was survived by her children: Loren Kuch of Andover, MN, Marlys (Phil) Kuch of Maple Grove, MN, Janice Kuch of Rapid City, SD, Terry (Joyce) Kuch of Bismarck, ND, and Phyllis Ayers of Turlock, CA; two grandchildren: Michael and Sarah Kuch of Bismarck, ND; brother, Raymond Knodel of Bemidji, MN; one sister, Linda Zeller of Las Vegas, NV.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; and four siblings.

Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.