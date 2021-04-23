RAPID CITY | On Earth Day, April 22, 2021, from Westhills Village in Rapid City, Irene Gull joined her husband, Albert, in heaven. Born December 19, 1926 at her grandmother's Hot Springs home, her parents were Theodore and Hazel (Powell) Sieger from Oral.
Irene grew up on farms near Oral and Smithwick during the Great Depression with her brothers Robert, Eugene and Theodore Jr. She married her sweetheart Albert in Harrison, Nebraska on April 25, 1942 just before his military induction. They moved to Denver where Albert trained in the Army Air Corps as a reconnaissance photographer. After Albert's medical discharge they moved to Edgemont. Their sons, Theodore (1944) and George (1949), were their pride and joy as they grew and matured.
Irene was an active member of the Edgemont United Methodist Church with choir, WSCS, potlucks and memorial dinners. Later she transferred to Canyon Lake UMC. She celebrated 50 years with Eastern Star serving as Worthy Matron and delegate to Grand Lodge. Her PEO membership also reflected her value of women's education and community service.
Their home on 4th Avenue in Edgemont, which was extensively remodeled over many years, was a neighborhood gathering-place. The coffee pot was always on with cinnamon rolls or Texas chocolate cake right out of the oven. Family and friends fondly remember Irene's hospitality with summer picnics and Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations.
Of those in the neighborhood from the fifties through the nineties, Irene was the last to pass to eternal life. George and Ted envision the coffee klatch all waiting for that fresh cup of coffee and hot cinnamon rolls when she joined them in heaven.
Irene and Albert encouraged Ted and George to pursue college and their careers in astronomy and space sciences at major universities and NASA centers. They often traveled to visit their sons and families in New York, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas and Maryland.
In 2003 Irene moved to Westhills Village. The coffee klatch morphed into the Puzzlers of which Irene was the 'secretary'. The center of conversation was always on the fourth floor near the community mailboxes. Irene graduated to assisted living in 2016 where she continued to puzzle and marvel at the adventures of her family.
Irene is survived by Ted and Connie (Hazel Constantine) Gull; George Gull and Nancy Potter; niece/daughter Jeanne (nee Sieger) (John) Richards; two grandsons, Michael (Kate) and Matthew (Kathy); five great-grandchildren; and many extended family, friends and caregivers. She will be fondly missed by all.
Memorial contributions can be sent to United Church, Box 656, Edgemont, SD 57735.