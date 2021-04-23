Irene Gull

Of those in the neighborhood from the fifties through the nineties, Irene was the last to pass to eternal life. George and Ted envision the coffee klatch all waiting for that fresh cup of coffee and hot cinnamon rolls when she joined them in heaven.

Irene and Albert encouraged Ted and George to pursue college and their careers in astronomy and space sciences at major universities and NASA centers. They often traveled to visit their sons and families in New York, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas and Maryland.

In 2003 Irene moved to Westhills Village. The coffee klatch morphed into the Puzzlers of which Irene was the 'secretary'. The center of conversation was always on the fourth floor near the community mailboxes. Irene graduated to assisted living in 2016 where she continued to puzzle and marvel at the adventures of her family.

Irene is survived by Ted and Connie (Hazel Constantine) Gull; George Gull and Nancy Potter; niece/daughter Jeanne (nee Sieger) (John) Richards; two grandsons, Michael (Kate) and Matthew (Kathy); five great-grandchildren; and many extended family, friends and caregivers. She will be fondly missed by all.

Memorial contributions can be sent to United Church, Box 656, Edgemont, SD 57735.