BELLE FOURCHE | Irene H. Spracklin, age 84 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Irene's funeral will be broadcasted live on Irene's obituary page on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com