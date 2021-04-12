Irene L. Schock

RAPID CITY | Irene Lucille Schock, 95, died April 9, 2021 at Fountain Springs Nursing Home. Irene was born in Bowdle, SD. She married Lester Schock from Bowdle and moved to Rapid City in 1957.

She shared her life with her children, Wanda (Dean) Wiechmann, Lyle (Cindy) Schock, Kayleen (Mike) Bergeron, and Dennis Schock; son-in-law, Ed Cramer; special friend, Melva Ludeman; grandchildren, Krista (Curt) Zolnoski, Jeb (Tara) Schock, Emryl (Justin) Hoff, and Nicholas Bergeron; great-grandchildren, Caden and Carsen Zolnoski, Jordyn Schock, and Journey and Bristol Hoff.

She was preceded in death by husband, Lester Schock; daughter, Melody Cramer; and granddaughter, Jada Oehlerking.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one-hour prior to services. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

