RAPID CITY | Irene "Micki" Fox, 89, died Jan. 1, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
