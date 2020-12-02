Irene R. Olsen

RAPID CITY | Irene Ruth was born in her family's farmhouse on a stormy night, Aug 7, 1932. She was the second daughter of Allen and Ruth Bower, and new little sister to 4-year-old Helen. Her folks farmed in Stoney Butte Township, seven miles north of Vivian. Both her paternal and maternal grandparents were early homesteaders in this area, so she grew up and went to school with an abundance of cousins. When she was 11, her brother Lloyd joined the family. She loved books, dancing, drama, debate, journalism and was valedictorian of her 1950 graduating class at Vivian High School.

She met Robert Anderson at a dance in Vivian. He was from Centerville, working nearby on a road construction crew. They married in 1950. Together they had six children: Dana, Melanie, Stuart, Dawn, Kirby and Raney. They lived first in Vivian, then Custer State Park, finally settling in Rapid City in 1958. Irene worked at the Esquire Club and Taylor's (now Colonial House). She worked hard to provide for her family. The marriage was dissolved in 1970.

In 1973 she married Delmar Olsen and moved to his farm/ranch just east of Gann Valley. They had 43 wonderful years of marriage while farming wheat, corn and sunflowers, and raising cattle. Their 12 city-raised grandchildren all have special memories of the time they spent on their grandparents' farm, and love to swap Grandma & Grandpa stories.