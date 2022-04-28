HOT SPRINGS - Iris M. Brewer passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice in the Hills in Rapid City, SD. She was blessed dearly by God and surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing.

Iris was born April 10, 1947, in Pierre, SD, to Lloyd and Marcella Brewer. They moved to Alliance, NE in 1950, where Iris graduated from Alliance High School in 1965.

Over the last several years, Iris has spent time in retirement and living the majority of her life in Rapid City, SD. From her early years out of high school and beyond, her work included a degree as an LPN, music/piano instructor, hair dresser, music store owner, and working largely in customer service.

The Black Hills and Rapid City will always be her forever home. She gained the nickname "Grandma City" by her grandchildren, only to have her great-grandchildren call her what she is known by many today, as GiGi.

Iris loved her family dearly and wanted the best for everyone, whether family or complete strangers, she made a mark in people's lives. Always hugging, always saying "I love you" and always telling others how proud she was of them.

She's going to be missed by all very much. The memories will forever be in our hearts of the little quirks she had, or things she said, each person with a different memory or thought about her.

Iris married Arthur Maron on June 24, 2020, after 13 years together. They enjoyed going to Deadwood, spending time with family, fishing at the lake and car rides together.

Iris is survived by her husband, Arthur; son, Brian (Tancy) Miller of Rapid City, SD; daughter Juli (Terry) Garton of Hot Springs, SD; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella and Lloyd Brewer; and two brothers, Bob and David Brewer.

Special thanks to all of the CNA's, nurses and physicians at Monument Hospital 8th floor, for the loving care given to Iris. Also, thank you to the nurses at the Hospice House for the long talks, the care and comfort given to both Iris and the family. We greatly appreciate your loving and compassionate hearts.

A donation honoring Iris can be made to the "Cure Alzheimer's Fund" that uses proceeds for research on Alzheimer's and Dementia prevention.

A viewing was held from 10am-12noon Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Graveside services will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Alliance, NE at 12noon on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

"I love you a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."

Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.