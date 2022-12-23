RAPID CITY - Irma-Jean Rose (Jensen) Hamling, 84, passed away peacefully with her husband, Ted, at her side, on December 21, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with Vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.