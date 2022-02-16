KIMBALL | Irma Lorraine Stadler, 92, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at home in Spearfish, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, February 17, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Wake Service and Rosary. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Irma's honor may be directed to: St. Margaret's Catholic Church, PO Box 137, Kimball, SD 57355 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook page.

Irma Lorraine (Hawn) Stadler was born on November 12, 1929 to Charles and Myrtle (Clutter) Hawn in Mitchell, SD. She graduated from Kimball High School in 1947 and was employed briefly as a Law Office Secretary. On April 20, 1949 Irma was united in marriage to Donald Everett Stadler at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball, SD. She then became a hardworking and loving farm wife and mother.

Irma was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and a charter member of the Court of St. Patrick Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed staying active by bowling, golfing, dancing, gardening, reading, and playing games and cards – participating in card clubs for many years.

Grateful for having shared in Irma's life, her 12 children: Vicki Silvis of Covina, CA, Donna (Steve) McCullough of Omaha, NE, David (Kristi) Stadler of Spearfish, SD, Jennifer Lee of Spearfish, SD, John (JoEllen) Stadler of Kimball, SD, Judith (David) Munger of Spearfish, SD, Patricia (Dennis) Arnold of Miles City, MT, Pamela Sharping (Arch) of Sioux Falls, SD, Roberta (Kurt) Thomas of Kimball, SD, Robert (Theresa) Stadler of Spearfish, SD, Donald (Eryn) Stadler of Kimball, SD and Teresa (Chad) Olson of Kimball, SD; 36 grandchildren; 74 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Irma was preceded in death by: her husband, Donald Stadler (Jul. 9, 1987); three sons-in-law: Michael Silvis, James Lee and John Sharping; a daughter-in-law, LeAnn Stadler; a grandson, Garrett Stadler; her parents, Charles and Myrtle Hawn; and a brother, Darrell Hawn.