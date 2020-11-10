Irvin T. Gilbertson

RAPID CITY | Irvin Thomas Gilbertson, 83, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.

Irvin was born on the family farm near Erwin, SD. He worked for many years as a meat cutter. He enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing and coaching his two sons' baseball teams. Irvin was a big supporter of all of his grandchildren's activities.

Irvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Fern Gilbertson; children Rodney Gilbertson, Kevin Gilbertson and Shellie (Jeff) Ward; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Jean (Delbert) Zambon and June Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Olivia (Frankie) Gilbertson; a great-grandson; his sister, Joan Hiatt; brother-in-law, James Taylor; daughter-in-law, Vicki Gilbertson; a niece; and a nephew.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.