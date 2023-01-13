BOX ELDER - Isabel Llevado Quigley, 81, of Box Elder, SD, passed away at home on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving daughters, Lorie and Patricia Quigley.

Isabel was born in General MacArthur, Eastern Samar, Philippines to Gil and Pascuala Macawile on July 2, 1941. She married Gary Quigley on March 25, 1977.

Isabel was a free spirit with a wicked sense of humor who enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, and dancing.

Isabel is survived by her four daughters: Recilia Macawile, Maribel Clairmonte, Lorie Quigley, and Patricia Quigley; her son, Michael Wadel; two adopted sons: Domingo and David Quigley; and 12 grandchildren. Isabel is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings.

The family of Isabel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her amazing Hospice care team.