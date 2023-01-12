 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iva Eisenbraun

RAPID CITY - Iva Eisenbraun, age 103, of Rapid City, formerly of Wall, SD, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Monument Health Hospice in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Wall.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at First Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow a lunch at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Creighton.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.

