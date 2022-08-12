RAPID CITY - We sadly announce that Iva Lea Carter left us on August 10, 2022 at the age of 72 after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer.

To honor Iva's memory, we are holding a celebration of life on August 19, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD at 2:00 p.m. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her amazing life. We ask attendees to wear bright colors and bring their best stories. We will host a reception at Iva's home following the service.