J. Marilyn Gronlund

Marilyn was born March 26, 1929, in Huron, SD to Jonas and Olga (Andersen) Jonason. She graduated from Huron High School and South Dakota State College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. This background led her to a career as a Registered Laboratory Technologist. On August 26, 1951, she married Arden Gronlund and they were married for over 56 years. Her hobbies included counted cross stitch, crossword puzzles, and knitting baby sweaters. Many family members and friends possess one of her works of love. She was most proud of the fact that all of her children had college degrees and successful careers. Her love of sports extended to cheering for Rapid City Stevens High School Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Marilyn was a faithful member of South Canyon Lutheran Church and had been a member of Altar Guild and Piecemakers Quilting Group.