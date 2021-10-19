RAPID CITY | J. Marilyn Gronlund, 92, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Marilyn was born March 26, 1929, in Huron, SD to Jonas and Olga (Andersen) Jonason. She graduated from Huron High School and South Dakota State College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. This background led her to a career as a Registered Laboratory Technologist. On August 26, 1951, she married Arden Gronlund and they were married for over 56 years. Her hobbies included counted cross stitch, crossword puzzles, and knitting baby sweaters. Many family members and friends possess one of her works of love. She was most proud of the fact that all of her children had college degrees and successful careers. Her love of sports extended to cheering for Rapid City Stevens High School Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Marilyn was a faithful member of South Canyon Lutheran Church and had been a member of Altar Guild and Piecemakers Quilting Group.
Marilyn is survived by her children; Mark (Victoria) Gronlund, of Winner, SD, Eric (Laurie) Gronlund of Pierre, SD, Joan Ehrismann of Colstrip, MT, Karen Overholt of Gillette, WY, Diane Gronlund of Rapid City, Nancy (David) Bassett of Macedon, NY, and eight grandchildren; Aislinn, Cade, Garrett, Natalie, Halle, Kenzie, Steven, and Mark.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Velma Billington and Verna Schramm, and sons-in-law Rex Overholt and Mark Ehrismann.