Jack A. Fuhs

LINCOLN - Jack A. Fuhs, 92, Lincoln died July 20, 2023. He was born May 25, 1931 in Council Bluffs, IA to Harry and Hazel (Corlies) Fuhs.

Jack was an Assistant Division Manager for Chicago Northwestern Railroad, retiring after 40 years. He was a devoted husband to his wife Nancy for 64 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and spending time with family. Jack spent countless hours pulling children and grandchildren around the lake on water skis. He was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church and served in the Nebraska National Guard.

Survivors include children: Patty (Curt) Butler, Carol (Jerry) Kehr, all of Lincoln, NE, Ron (Cathy) Fuhs, Rochester, MN and Mike (Cindy) Fuhs, Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Hays, Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and brother, Bob.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30AM, Monday, July 31, 2023 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln, NE.

Visitation will be 5:00PM-7:00PM, Sunday, July 30, 2023 with Rosary at 7:00PM at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 "O" St., Lincoln, NE.

Memorials may be given to the church or Madonna Foundation.

