RAPID CITY | John W. "Jack" Moore, 81, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2021 in Rapid City due to a serious infection. He was born in Custer on April 16, 1939, to George and Faye Moore. The family moved to Rapid City shortly thereafter, and Jack lived here for most of his life, except for time away for college and the military.

Jack graduated from Rapid City High School in 1957 and the University of Wyoming in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, where he met Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Noel, whom he would marry in 1965. Jackie always said she chased him until he caught her.

They returned to Rapid City, where Jack would work for Moore Construction Company with his dad, uncle Harold Hughes, and cousin Dick Hughes, in the family bridge building business. Of their numerous projects, none is more familiar than the Keystone Wye bridge on the way to Mount Rushmore, which was completed in 1968. Moore Construction was a member of the Associated General Contractors, and Jack was president of the Highway Heavy Chapter in 1978.

Jack loved visiting daily with “the guys at breakfast” over the past 40-plus years. He also enjoyed yard work, Sudoku, watching sports, chronicling family history, organizing high school reunions, and keeping in touch with friends through email.