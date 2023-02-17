Jack Nikodym, age 72 of Belle Fourche, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home with his loving wife and family by his side.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Black Hills Gospel Assembly in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Black Hills National Cemetery, with military honors presented by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Jack's funeral can be viewed live or following the service from his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com