Jack R. Barker

RAPID CITY | Jack Reginal Barker, 98, died Nov. 16, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1922 on the family farm west of Loomis, SD, to Scott and Myrtle (Bonham) Barker. Losing his mother at the age of 10 was something that caused him great sadness.

Jack graduated from high school in Letcher, SD, in 1940. In 1939, he set the South Dakota track record in the half mile and held it for 22 years. He farmed with his dad until 1941, then moved to California to work for Douglas Aircraft Corporation as a mechanic until joining the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He returned to California.

Jack married Nathalie LaVon Hanson in 1948 and they moved to Rapid City. They had two daughters: Linda in 1949 and Debra in 1952. Nathalie died from complications after heart surgery in 1984.

Jack worked for Rapid Chevrolet for many years, retiring in 1986. The guys around town would always refer to him as the best body and fender man around.

In 1970, Jack's dream of owning land came true when he bought a ranch in Custer County christening it Lame Johnny Ranch. He loved his peaceful, prairie getaway. He worked hard on his place but he'd chum the cows and take a few naps too. It was a healing place for him.