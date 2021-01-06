KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Jack Swardstrom passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. He was born June 28, 1936 in Two Harbors, MN, where he lived until graduating from high school.

He met his wife, Delaine Vatthauer, in Two Harbors and they were married on Dec. 28, 1962 in Duluth, MN.

In 1964 the couple moved to Kansas City, MO. Following his retirement in 2000, he and Delaine moved to Kandern, Germany, where they served two years as missionaries at the Black Forest Academy and then in Castledefels, Spain, for six months at the Spanish Bible Institute.

Jack is survived by his wife, Delaine; a daughter, Brenda Blake; a son, Todd Swardstrom; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Lyle Swardstrom; and a sister, Carolyn Houle. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Caroline Swardstrom.

A memorial service is being held on Jan. 11, 2021 at the Church of the Open Door in Leavenworth, KS.