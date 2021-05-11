Jackie D. "Jack" Wagner

RAPID CITY | Jackie D. "Jack" Wagner, 88, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Monument Health on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Jack was born on June 24, 1932 in Butchel, Ohio to Fern and Ben Wagner. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 and half years and is a Korean War Veteran.

He married the love of his life, Shirley Robson also of Buchtel, Ohio on February 23, 1952.

He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at their cabin in the Black Hills and of course, horseback riding.

Jack is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, John B. (Barb) Wagner, and John D. Wagner; daughter, Stephanie Wagner; and his four grandchildren, Beth (Todd) Rovere, Jennifer (Mike) Bartling, Jason Wagner, and Adam Wagner; as well as his six great-grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Landon, Parker, Chayton and Rhyker, whom he loved very much.

Jack was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Lori Beth Wagner.

Per Jack's request there will be no service. Cards may be sent to his wife, Shirley Wagner.