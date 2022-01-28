SPEARFISH | Jackie (Jack) Lee Collins, 78, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Spearfish, SD passed away on January 26, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD after a short bout with cancer.

Jack was born on June 22, 1943 in Deadwood, SD to Martin and Orpha (Scovel) Collins. Jack was the 5th of 11 children born to Martin and Orpha. Jack grew up with his family in Pluma, SD attending a single room school until 8th grade. He then attended and graduated from Deadwood High School where he excelled in numerous sports. Following high school Jack ventured to California to work before returning to South Dakota and joining the National Guard. Jack also worked with his father and brothers in the family business, Collins Construction where he learned skills that he utilized throughout his lifetime. He worked for Black Hills Energy at Kirk and Osage Power Plant for thirty years before taking early retirement. He then worked maintenance for Black Hills Special Services until retiring. Once fully retired Jack followed his grandchildren in all their activities, fishing with his grandson or brother in-law and working on home projects. Jack was also an avid reader, sports enthusiast, and had strong opinions about politics.

Jack met and married his loving wife, Ramona Collins in 1969. They raised their family in Spearfish, where he lived until his passing. They had three children, Jeff, and twins Jason and Jennifer.

Jack was passionate in life about two things, his family and getting things done right. Jack was an endless supporter of his children's activities, education, and anything his family needed from him. You may not have ever heard him in the crowd at an event, but rest assured, following every event, he would pass along his praise and constructive criticism, but in a way, you knew he was only trying to help you improve. That didn't change when he became a grandpa, as he was passionate about supporting his grandchildren in whatever they did. He was the first to volunteer to babysit when they were young and later enjoyed following his grandson's playing basketball, baseball, and hockey all over the country, and happily supported his granddaughters in sports, dance recitals or concerts, he was always there equally proud of his grandkids. His family was his greatest pride, and they all loved this kind gentle man who was their biggest fan. He was a wonderful father but may have been an even better grandfather to his grandchildren.

Besides supporting his kids and grandkids in their activities, the next most important thing for Jack was being there for his kids and grandkids, especially when it came to the construction and do it yourself knowledge he learned throughout his life. When there was a construction project or need by any of his family for something to get done, such as finishing a basement, putting in a floor, fixing a car, Jack would be there in a second with his pickup full of tools and a plan to get things done and get them done right. He took great pride in his skills and knowledge and worked on numerous remodeling projects for his family.

Everyone who met or knew Jack knew he was the salt of the earth and a wonderful man who was proud of and loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ramona, sons Jeff (Kate) Collins, Jason (Ashley) Collins of Rapid City, SD, daughter Jennifer Oberg of Sioux Falls, SD. Grandson's Auston (Tiffany) Butt, Jackson Oberg and Alex Collins. His granddaughters who all called him "Gramps", Tess Oberg, Cinnamon Collins, Katie Collins and Meg Oberg. His great-grandchildren Ella, Violet, Penny and Murdo Butt. Siblings Margie (Cam) Rinegar, Belle Fourche, SD, Ellen (Les) Erikson, Sturgis, SD, Janie (Duane) Stall, Sioux Falls, SD, Jean Collins and Joan (Bob) Blinderman, Ft. Collins, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Orpha Collins, siblings, James Collins, Gary Collins, Caroline Davis, Allen Collins and Kathy Veltman. His in-laws Hans and Gertrude Wysk, sister-in-law, Teresa Wysk, nephew Shane Ommen and niece Cindy Soppe.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels of Spearfish. www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com