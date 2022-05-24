 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackie M. Moore

  • 0

RAPID CITY- Jackie M. Moore, 77, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News