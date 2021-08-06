MESA, Ariz. | Jacob "Jake" Zoller, 24, died on July 28, 2021 in Mesa.

Jake was born April 25, 1997, in Rapid City, SD, to Amy and Todd Zoller. Following graduation from Stevens High School in 2015, he moved to Mesa and worked in the auto industry.

Jake loved life and he made everyone laugh. He was, without question, everyone's best friend. He helped everyone who asked and took exceptional pride in his work. Jake's best friend was his brother Alex who he shared so many life experiences with. He loved exploring Arizona and took many road trips and adventures with his brother Alex, his girlfriend Christine, and his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Amy and Todd Zoller, Mesa and Rapid City; his brother, Alex, Rapid City; his girlfriend, Christine Canady and her four children, Reighley, Katie, Shannon and Cohen; and his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Judy Zoller, Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dennis and Judy Larson, Rapid City. He will be missed by many close and special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.