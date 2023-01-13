Jacob Karl Roth was born on August 23, 1940 to George and Nellie Roth in New Underwood, SD.

Jacob passed away on January 10, 2023, following a battle with cancer that he sadly could not win.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judy (Julia); brother, Cole Roth of Rapid City; brother, Alfred and Rosemary Roth of Sturgis, SD; sister Nora Roth of Rapid City; sister, Norma and Nick Simon of Atkinson, IL; daughter, Pamela Schmitz of Tremonton, UT; son, Tim and Wendy Roth of Rapid City. He also leaves behind granddaughter, Samantha Cleveland of Brigham, UT; grandchild, Sapphire (Kylie) Roth of Santa Cruz, CA; and three great-grandsons: Ryan, Jadeyn, and Jesse.

Jake was a member of Local 1250 Electrical Union, and had just received his 60 year pin; he was also a member of several bowling leagues. He loved hunting and fishing and could always be found taking care of his little piece of nature.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, followed by burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.