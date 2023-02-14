Jacqueline "Jackie" Loutsch, 69, of Custer, SD, passed away on February 12, 2023 at her residence in Custer.

A visitation will be held 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. wake at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer. A Christian Funeral Committal service will follow at the Custer Cemetery in Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.