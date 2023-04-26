BRANDON - Jacqueline Moeding Schamber, age 71, of Brandon, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron. A gathering to celebrate Jacqueline's life will be on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the Kerr Community Room at the Huron Campus Center.

Jacqueline was born on November 23, 1951 to parents Jack and Fanchon (Lee) Rounsville in De Smet, South Dakota.

Jacqueline lived in Rapid City for many years. She enjoyed being social with friends and family and was always learning new things. She enjoyed painting, cabinetry, woodworking and was very artistic. She liked to volunteer with Children's Home Society and foster children.

She is survived by her children; Jamey (Becky) Moeding of Huron, Lisa Moeding of Luverne, MN, and Billie Jo (Jim) Burkel of Cavour; nine grandchildren, Courtney, Jonathan, Jacob, Tristan, Hannah, Gavin, Shayla, Teagan and Ava; brothers, Jody (Judy) Rounsville of Custer and Jim Rounsville of Missouri; and her sister, Leann (Mike) Moeding of Huron.

She was preceded in death by her parents.