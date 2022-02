PIEDMONT, SD | Jacquelyn (Jacqi) Kathe Renate Barth, 34, passed away in her sleep on February 11, 2022. Visitation and memorial services will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2-4 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, Piedmont, SD. Flowers or donations can be sent to Kristofer James c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 10060 Foothill Dr., Piedmont, SD 57769. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.