SANFORD, NC/RAPID CITY - Jacquelyn Mary Knight Stevanus, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation in Sanford, NC. Over the last few years her health rapidly declined from Alzerheimer's. She was 88.

Jackie was born on January 30, 1934 in Wessington Springs, SD to Walter and Leta Hickins. She grew up and went to school in the Gann Valley area. She was united in marriage to Darrell Knight on September 6, 1950. She married Jim Collins on November 25, 1985 and Perry Stevanus on March 26, 2005. Jackie spent many years working in the retail industry.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Vicki Knight, Ron Knight, Jodi (Doug) Ball, and Kyla (Randy) Meyer; daughter-in-law, Joni Knodel; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; three sisters; and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at First Wesleyan Church, 3040 Marlin Drive, Rapid City. Spreading of her ashes will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Gann Valley at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022.