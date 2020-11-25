James A. Bradford

RAPID CITY | James Arnold Bradford was born Oct. 18, 1933 to Harold E. (H.E.) and Nellie Irene (Moss) Bradford. He was born and raised in Parmelee, SD. He graduated from Bennett County High School in 1951. He passed from this world on Nov. 16, 2020.

Jim was a rancher, business owner, coach, referee, teacher, politician, stock contractor, and father.

Jim and his first wife, Dorothy (Hicks), had seven children: Debra, James, David, Teddy, Teresa, Jack, and Tracie.

With his second wife, Shirlee (Bettelyoun), Jim had five more children: Justin, Misty, Stacee, Tyson and Kobe.

He was a coach and referee for many years and owned several businesses. Jim was a stock contractor with long-time friend, Joe “Bad” Waln. B & W Rodeo supplied stock for rodeos in SD. The sport of rodeo and his rodeo family were an important part of his life.

Jim had always wanted to become a teacher and returned to school and achieved this goal. He became an elementary teacher and spent his career at the Wolf Creek Elementary School. Many children over the years have remembered their time spent with him and the things he taught them.