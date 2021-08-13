James A. Klinefelter

RAPID CITY | James Arthur Klinefelter, 80, died peacefully on Friday, August 6, at Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House.

He was born to the late Walter and Bertha Klinefelter, on October 9, 1940, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jimmy graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1959. He married Laverne Fransen in 1963 and loved her throughout their 58 years of marriage. They lived together in Minneapolis, MN, before moving to Rapid City in 1988.

Jimmy is survived by three children, Kelly (Tom) Kahlert, Wendy (Jeremy) Walla, and Robert Klinefelter. He is also survived by four grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.

Jimmy began his 50-year career with McDonald's restaurants in Minneapolis during the company's infancy in 1959. He developed the Midwest area, and rose to the position of Regional Vice President. In 1988 Jimmy and Laverne bought the franchises in Rapid City and made South Dakota their new home.

He loved the outdoors and spent many of his happiest times on a boat reeling in walleye, hunting with his buddies, or golfing and socializing with his many friends at Arrowhead Country Club.

Jimmy was a man of faith and integrity. He believed in sharing his success with others and generously supported many educational and health related organizations.