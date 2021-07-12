James A. Swaby

SPEARFISH | James Anthony "Jim" Swaby, 65, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Jim was born May 26, 1956, to John and Annette Swaby in Brunswick, GA. He married Sheryl Kaufman on Sept. 22, 1981, in Doland, SD and from this union two children were born, Jay and Jennifer.
Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a brilliant woodworker who loved the home he designed and built and took pride in making special things for his children and grandchildren. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren feeding them infinite jelly beans and in his woodshop.
Jim lived in numerous places throughout his childhood until settling in Rapid City in 1964. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1974. After working several jobs, he eventually landed a job doing refrigeration for Al Cornella where it sparked a love for the trade. Jim started his own refrigeration company Equipment Service Professionals in 1983. Jim was known at Equipment Service Professionals for his vast knowledge, humor and eagerness to teach. He created lifelong business relationships and friendships throughout his many years until retiring in 2018 when he officially handed the business off to his son, Jay.
Jim was married to his best friend, Holly Kaiser, on March 10, 2018. In those 17 years he insisted on bringing Holly her first cup of coffee every morning. Together they enjoyed traveling, listening to their favorite playlists, and spending evenings and mornings on the deck they spent years building together. Jim and Holly shared a love for animals and have numerous dogs, cats and ducks who will greatly miss their special treat from Jim every morning.
Jim is survived by his wife, Holly; son, Jay Swaby (Erica Kling), Rapid City; daughter, Jennifer Netterberg (Adrian), Spearfish; stepson, Quentin Geddes (Brooke), Spearfish; stepdaughter, Kendra McAllister (Clint), Belle Fourche; seven grandchildren Eli, Graham, and Dalton Netterberg, Nola and Greer Geddes, and Alayna and Addilee McAllister; brother, John Swaby Jr. of Texas; sisters, JoAnn (Cory) Keller, Rapid City, and Jean Berg of Tennessee; mother-in-law, Marcella Kaiser; brothers-in-law, Rick Kaiser and Greg Kaiser; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annette Swaby, and father-in-law, Robert Kaiser.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Jim asked that donations be made to the local Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com