James A. Swaby

SPEARFISH | James Anthony "Jim" Swaby, 65, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born May 26, 1956, to John and Annette Swaby in Brunswick, GA. He married Sheryl Kaufman on Sept. 22, 1981, in Doland, SD and from this union two children were born, Jay and Jennifer.

Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a brilliant woodworker who loved the home he designed and built and took pride in making special things for his children and grandchildren. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren feeding them infinite jelly beans and in his woodshop.

Jim lived in numerous places throughout his childhood until settling in Rapid City in 1964. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1974. After working several jobs, he eventually landed a job doing refrigeration for Al Cornella where it sparked a love for the trade. Jim started his own refrigeration company Equipment Service Professionals in 1983. Jim was known at Equipment Service Professionals for his vast knowledge, humor and eagerness to teach. He created lifelong business relationships and friendships throughout his many years until retiring in 2018 when he officially handed the business off to his son, Jay.