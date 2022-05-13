RAPID CITY- James Arnold Wilson, Jr., 85, Colonel, Retired USAF, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home in Rapid City.

He was born in Greensburg, PA on September 21, 1936. His parents were James Arnold Wilson, Brigadier General, Retired US Army, and Regina (Hoebing) Wilson. He was the oldest of four children. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park, MD earning a BA degree in History. In 1963, he married Lana Gayle Ingram of Atlanta, GA while he was attending USAF Pilot Training at Moody AFB near Valdosta, GA. The couple had two sons.

Colonel Wilson was a veteran of the Strategic Air Command and the Vietnam War where he flew 225 combat missions in the B-52 in support of US forces in Southeast Asia. For this service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and 12 Air Medals. His other decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

After serving tours of duty twice at Ellsworth AFB, Colonel Wilson retired from the Air Force in 1986 and he and his family settled in Rapid City where he concentrated his efforts on western South Dakota hunting, fishing, traveling, and exploring historical sites. He was an avid reader of history, particularly western history.

At one point after retirement, he worked on a short-term, temporary basis, as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of South Dakota's Division of Rehabilitation Services. He filled in for an injured counselor who, as it turned out, was unable to return to work so Colonel Wilson ended up working at that job for an additional ten years, assisting persons with disabilities in preparing for, finding, and maintaining, employment.

Colonel Wilson held membership in the American Legion Post 22, the Military Officer Association of America, the Arc Light Young Tiger Association, and the Order of Daedalians (military pilots). He was appointed by the Governor to serve on the State Board of Vocational Rehabilitation which he did for several years. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, Pheasants Forever and the National Wild Turkey Federation. For many years he and his wife, Lana, were members of the social organizations, the Thirty Nine Dance Club, in Rapid City and for one year he served on the board and then a year as the organization's President.

He is survived by his wife, Lana, of Rapid City; two sons: Michael Ingram (LaDonna) Wilson, of Hill City; Brian Hoebing Wilson, Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren: Desiray Hoebing Wilson, Mikayla Ingram Wilson, Austin James Wilson; and his three siblings: Judith Ann Gromelski, of Colorado Springs, CO; Rebecca Hoebing (Thomas) Heck, of Colorado Springs, CO; and Bradley Tarr (Janet) Wilson, of Colorado Springs, CO.

James and his wife are Methodist's and have been members of the First United Methodist Church in Rapid City ever since they left the Air Force in 1986.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with full military honors rendered by the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in Colonel Wilson's memory to the Monument Health Hospice House.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.