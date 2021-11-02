 Skip to main content
James Burt Hilton

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | James Burt Hilton, 83, died Oct. 23, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hill City Cemetery.

