RAPID CITY | James Burt Hilton, 83, died Oct. 23, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hill City Cemetery.
