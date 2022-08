LYNDEN, WA - James Carlyle Omdahl, 96 of Lynden, WA and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on June 22, 2022 in Bellingham, WA. A Celebration of Life with full military honors will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date.