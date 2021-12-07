RAPID CITY | James D. (Jim) LeMar passed away on Friday December 3, 2021.

A memorial service will be 12:00pm Tuesday, December 14 at Calvary Lutheran Church, with Rev. Becky Piper officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish following a light luncheon Online Condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

Jim was born July 2, 1940, in Deadwood, SD to Everett Duane and Mary Marie (James) LeMar.

Jim was a member of the Deadwood Elks Lodge #508, Rapid City Rotary Club, Rapid City and was a life member of the NRA.

Jim is survived by his sisters; Jennifer Evette Rice, Yulee FL and Margaret Glenette Mahan, Woodville, MS, 5 nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years Bonnie in 1999, his sister Mary Wesette Rushton, Peosta IA, and both of his parents prior to that.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.