James D. Patterson

RAPID CITY | James Deane Patterson was born in 1934 in Gillette, WY, and passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. His parents were John F. Patterson originally of Truro, Iowa, and Mabel E. Patterson originally of Princeville, Illinois. When he was one year old, his parents moved to Missouri. Until he was 10, the family lived on a farm near Centralia, Missouri (the area was called Possum Walk), and then moved to Columbia, Missouri after his father died. The move allowed Jim (as he was known) to attend the U. of MO while staying at home and thus be affordable to him and his family.

Since he was very young he had been fascinated with physics and therefore he obtained an AB from MU, a SM (Master of Science) from the U. of Chicago, and a Ph.D. from the U. of Kansas, all in physics. He was an Assistant Professor at Idaho State University, an Associate Professor, then Professor at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, a Professor then Professor and Department Head at the Florida Institute of Technology. In addition he was a Visiting Professor at the U. of Notre Dame, the U. of Nebraska, and the Federal University of Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil.

While in Brazil, he met his wife Marluce Teixeira Marinho Patterson, who was the Chief Librarian at the Physics Department there.